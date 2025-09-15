Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 116,009 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,009 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

