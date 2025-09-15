GK Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

GK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 143,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $304.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $305.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

