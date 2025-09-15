British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,967 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $56.53 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

