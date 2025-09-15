Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,195 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.38 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%.The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

