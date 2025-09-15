Adams Asset Advisors LLC Invests $938,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,157.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 141,386 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 249,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3%

PFFD opened at $19.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

