Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Stake Boosted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

