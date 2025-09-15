E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $3.60 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.2%

CDNS stock opened at $343.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.75 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

