S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $155.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

