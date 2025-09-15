RDA Financial Network Acquires New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,443,735 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,458.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,894.51 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,594.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,217.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

