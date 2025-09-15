Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $26.01 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 123,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 130.4% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,555.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $352.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

