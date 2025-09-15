Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,370,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $182.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

