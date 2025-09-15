Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $MBS Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $40,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBS stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

