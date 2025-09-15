Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 741,432 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after purchasing an additional 561,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

