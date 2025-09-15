GK Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.9% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,050,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $38.34 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

