PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

