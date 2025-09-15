Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up approximately 1.3% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.39. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.