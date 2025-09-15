MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Shares Sold by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185,073 shares during the quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

