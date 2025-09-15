Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Invests $280,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 22.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 114,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 154,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

