Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,467 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $85.00 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $95.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.