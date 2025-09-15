Critical Analysis: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.16% 16.21% 6.99% Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81%

Risk & Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.77 billion 1.75 $5.86 billion $3.56 16.39 Constellation Brands $10.06 billion 2.44 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -58.38

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Constellation Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands pays out -170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Constellation Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 1 5 3 3.22 Constellation Brands 4 9 13 1 2.41

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $192.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.82%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company operates in North America, Middle America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

