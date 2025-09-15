Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 834,200 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the August 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,171.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,171.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

