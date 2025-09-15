Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 834,200 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the August 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,171.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,171.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.88.
About Toyota Tsusho
