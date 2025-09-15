Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Head to Head Comparison

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of SWK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SWK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 14.43% 21.34% 2.71% SWK 39.00% 8.43% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and SWK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $22.65 billion 1.24 $3.50 billion $8.24 9.15 SWK $44.99 million 3.91 $13.49 million $1.42 10.20

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SWK. Synchrony Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synchrony Financial and SWK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 8 12 0 2.60 SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus target price of $73.79, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. SWK has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given SWK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

SWK beats Synchrony Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. This segment also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The Pharmaceutical Development segment provides customers pharmaceutical development, formulation, and manufacturing services, as well as formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence platform. It also offers intellectual property licensing business. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

