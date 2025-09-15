Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 75,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.28. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 17.34%.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

