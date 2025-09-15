Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at $14.42 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.
