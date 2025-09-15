Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.59.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:ETN opened at $366.31 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

