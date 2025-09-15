Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

