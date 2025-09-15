Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $10,744,318 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $545.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

