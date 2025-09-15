Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,318.64. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.2%

Performance Food Group stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

