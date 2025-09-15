NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

