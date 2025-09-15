HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2%

GLDM stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

