Nova Wealth Management Inc. Has $92,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 111,512 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,476.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

