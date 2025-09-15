Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 656 Insulet Corporation $PODD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 4,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 299.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 374.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $341.78 on Monday. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $225.37 and a one year high of $353.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

