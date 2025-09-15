Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 656 Insulet Corporation $PODD

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODDFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 4,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 299.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 374.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PODD opened at $341.78 on Monday. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $225.37 and a one year high of $353.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.