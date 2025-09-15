Greenhaven Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Terex Corporation $TEX

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Terex makes up 1.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 2.26% of Terex worth $70,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Terex by 128.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 56.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Terex Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TEX opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

