21 West Wealth Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,923,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

