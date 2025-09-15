21 West Wealth Management LLC Takes $970,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $92.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

