Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $69.08 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

