120,250 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares $SOXS Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,267 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.6%

SOXS opened at $6.31 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

