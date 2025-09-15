21 West Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,103,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 184,865 shares in the last quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Collier Financial boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

