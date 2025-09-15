RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 2,113 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

