21 West Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,404 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

