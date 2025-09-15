RMR Wealth Builders Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after buying an additional 569,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWR stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

