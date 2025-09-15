RMR Wealth Builders Buys 9,186 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

