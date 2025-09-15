Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.