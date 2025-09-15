Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

