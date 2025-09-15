Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Goldstone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,033 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after acquiring an additional 739,732 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after acquiring an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

