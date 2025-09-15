21 West Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.23 Million in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,399,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $126,587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 190,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,974,000 after purchasing an additional 258,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 213,971 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

