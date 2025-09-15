JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Sold by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 258.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

