Goldstone Financial Group LLC Sells 22,386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Goldstone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $635,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.