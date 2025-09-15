21 West Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

