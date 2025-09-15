Goldstone Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Goldstone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $93.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

